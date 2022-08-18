Chamber director honored in Washington D.C.

GALION- Miranda Jones recently brought an honor earned in our nation’s capital back to Mid-Ohio.

The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce Executive Director completed a year-long fellowship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The business leadership program equips leaders from various chambers of commerce and other agencies with resources and a network of peers to help them address education and workforce challenges.

Along with 30 other state and local chamber executives, Jones was selected to participate in the fifth class of a year-long virtual program that covered all levels of education and workforce development.

An in-person graduation occurred July 20 atop the U.S. Chamber of Commerce building in Washington, D.C.

“It was an honor to be selected for the U.S. chamber fellowship,” Jones explained. “Workforce development is one of the major areas of focus for us at the chamber. By working closely with the schools and business community, we can bridge the skills gap and add able bodied workers to our community.”

“Increasing my network also helps to come up with new ideas to get business leaders more involved in our schools,” she added. “The students today are our workforce of tomorrow.”

A Buckeye State native, Jones assumed her current leadership role at the chamber in February 2020.

Miranda Jones is all smiles in Washington, D.C. The Galion-Crestline Chamber Executive Director recently earned a special diploma. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_image0-4-.jpeg Miranda Jones is all smiles in Washington, D.C. The Galion-Crestline Chamber Executive Director recently earned a special diploma. Submitted