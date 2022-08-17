Open House kicks off new school year in Galion

GALION- Galion City Schools held an important event just hours before the 2022-23 school year kicked off: a district-wide open house.

On a cool summer evening, families enjoyed the opportunity to meet with and ask questions to teachers, get familiar with classrooms and the overall campus, as well as receive valuable information, like schedules and supplies for the new school year.

Held Aug. 16 over two hours at all levels from preschool to high school, families could arrive at any time, at any location, to accompany each student in their household, if necessary.

“We are super excited about the new school year,” Galion Primary School Librarian Kristin Lehman told the Inquirer. “It’s the year of the Tiger, and we are all really pumped.”

Entering her sixth year in the role, she’s especially looking forward to students utilizing a teamwork program called Makerspace.

“It’s a hands-on learning program in the library to help kids create items as part of a lesson,” Lehman explained.

Galion City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Allerding, who greeted families as they entered each building, is also enthusiastic for the new year of instruction. With new staff members in place and COVID-19 behind us, she boasted at a recent Board of Education meeting that, “It’s gonna be our best year yet.”

Classes began at all Galion City Schools on Aug. 17.

Superintendent Jennifer Allerding greets families as they arrive at Galion Schools for Open House on Aug. 16.