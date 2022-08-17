MOESC now hiring substitutes for 2022/2023 school year

MANSFIELD– As the start of the school year approaches, the need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts.

Steve Earnest, Mid-Ohio ESC Executive Director, said substitute teachers play a vital role in the education of our children. “When a substitute teacher can’t be found, schools will often ask full-time teachers to give up their planning hour in order to fill in. This has a negative effect on the teacher’s ability to plan their class effectively, ultimately affecting students as well. Substitute teachers step in and lighten that load while ensuring that each student receives quality instruction while their formal teacher is away.”

HB 583 allows districts the flexibility to use substitute teachers with either an associate degree or high school diploma. Each local Board of Education has the option to set the educational level for their substitute teachers by adopting a resolution. Interested substitutes should contact the district(s) that they are interested in working, to find out what they will be requiring. The flexible standard has an effective date of September 23, 2022 and will be in effect through the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

To work within Mid-Ohio ESC’s client districts, candidates must submit a Substitute Teachers application and pay the $22.00 application fee. The application fee can be paid online, a check can be mailed-in, or you may pay in the office by check, cash ($22.00 exactly, no change will be made) or credit card. Candidates must also have a current BCI/FBI background check. Fingerprinting for a background check can be completed at the Mid-Ohio ESC office for a fee.

Other important information, including downloadable applications, can be found at Mid-Ohio ESC’s website: https://tinyurl.com/mtz2795z.

After being accepted for a substitute position with Mid-Ohio ESC, candidates must apply for a substitute teacher license through the Ohio Department of Education, unless they already hold a current teaching license. This step must not be done prior to completing the employment process at Mid-Ohio ESC; otherwise, the license application will be declined.

Potential candidates with questions can call Mid-Ohio ESC at 419-774-5520.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.