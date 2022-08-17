GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 8
There was a non-injury accident reported on North Columbus Street.
A caller reported they found a gun, and was not sure if it was real or not. The toy gun was disposed of on Sunnyside Drive.
A female was cited for driving under suspension on South Market Street.
A man was arrested on South Street for violating a protection order.
Aug. 9
A male was arrested on a warrant out of Texas on Libby Lane.
There was a minor accident in front of Duke & Duchess on Harding Way West.
Aug. 10
Fraud was reported on Dawsett Avenue.
A male was given a warning for reckless driving on Harding Way East.
There was a report made of a car being keyed on South Boston Street.
Aug. 11
An officer helped some residents remove a bat from their home on Grove Avenue.
There was a reckless driver reported on State Route 19. Driver advised that the vehicle’s steering was bad.
Aug. 12
A credit card was recovered and turned into the police station.
A female was cited for speeding on East Church Street.
An individual was cited for a non-injury accident on Harding Way East.
There was a male arrested for domestic violence on Easton Way.
Aug. 13
A male was cited for driving under suspension on Oliver Street.
Aug. 14
Someone tried to break into a safe on West Parson Street, per a report.
An accident with an injury was reported on Charles Street. A car hit a pole.
Information is provided by the Galion Police Department.