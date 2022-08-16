Two arrested after narcotic search warrant in Galion

GALION- On August 15, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH and MARMET drug task forces executed a narcotic search warrant at 247 South Columbus St. in Galion, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a joint investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. This investigation is also tied to an overdose death, in Marion, Ohio. MARMET is investigating the overdose.

Arrested was Ann Marian Clasen, 45, and Jacob Robert Clasen, 23. Deputies seized suspected heroin/fentanyl, currency and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to thank MARMET for their assistance today. This investigation is a good example of law enforcement agencies working together with a common goal of reducing the availability of drugs in our communities, said Sheriff Kent.”

Sheriff Kent and Lt. Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich a 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com

