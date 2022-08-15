Galion Police Reports

Aug. 2

A mother reported her son kicked her on Allen Street. There was information taken for a report.

There was drug instruments picked up on Galion Arms Court to be disposed of.

A person reported that jewerly was stolen on Smith Street.

A male and female were given warnings for disorderly conduct on South Market Street.

Aug. 3

There was a domestic dispute reported on South Street. The victim left for the night.

A woman fell and hit her head on Clymer Avenue. She was transported to the hospital.

On North Market Street a male was cited for speeding.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle at Mill Creek.

There was a purse reported stolen on State Route 598 from a vehicle.

A male was cited on State Route 598 for driving under suspension.

Aug. 4

There was a hit/skip reported on Harding Way East. According to the report, a semi hit a parked vehicle and took off a mirror.

A female was cited for speeding and ficitious plates.

An individual was cited for speeding on Edgewood Drive.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

