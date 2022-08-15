Galion Police Reports

Aug. 2
A mother reported her son kicked her on Allen Street. There was information taken for a report.
There was drug instruments picked up on Galion Arms Court to be disposed of.
A person reported that jewerly was stolen on Smith Street.
A male and female were given warnings for disorderly conduct on South Market Street.
Aug. 3
There was a domestic dispute reported on South Street. The victim left for the night.
A woman fell and hit her head on Clymer Avenue. She was transported to the hospital.
On North Market Street a male was cited for speeding.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle at Mill Creek.
There was a purse reported stolen on State Route 598 from a vehicle.
A male was cited on State Route 598 for driving under suspension.
Aug. 4
There was a hit/skip reported on Harding Way East. According to the report, a semi hit a parked vehicle and took off a mirror.
A female was cited for speeding and ficitious plates.
An individual was cited for speeding on Edgewood Drive.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.