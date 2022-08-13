New picnic shelter at Heise Park

GALION- As summer moves along and another school and sports year approaches, enhancements to Galion’s Heise Park continue.

While July saw the football and baseball field parking lot being repaved, the nearby picnic shelter recently underwent a replacement.

Funding was approved last year, to go along with the current construction phase of the bike path. The $59,000 total was covered by the Egbert M. Freese Foundation. The project was finished in mid-June.

“In general, the prior shelter was old and needed more than a new coat of paint,” City of Galion Communications Director Matt Echelberry said.

He added that the base was asphalt, and it was getting too cracked and uneven, making a stark comparison to the new restroom the city installed beside the shelter two years ago.

The contractor was Settlement Construction out of Shelby, and Galion-based Stamper Concrete poured the concrete pad.

Project completed in June