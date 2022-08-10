Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Kelly Park

CRESTLINE- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday morning for the final completions to Kelly Park in Crestline. Members of the Crestline Community Development Team were present along with Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones. The Crestline Community Development Team handled the fundraising for the upgrades to Kelly Park along with volunteering hours for painting, new signage and general upkeep of the park.

