Talks continue to have Powers Reservoir annexed

GALION — The Laws & Ordinances, Zoning & Permits Committee meeting was held on the evening of Aug. 2. Among the things that were discussed was the possible annexation of Powers Reservoir, which is just outside of the city limits.

“It’s likely when they do the survey we are going to find out that some of the joining properties are part of the city property,” said Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary.

The location of Powers is in the township at this point, the annexation would make it a part of the City of Galion. The reservoir runs along Railroad Street and is about a quarter mile from State Route 309. The location is at a spot that many community members go fishing or hiking around.

“Considering it is the water supply for the city, it should probably be in the city limits,” said Chairperson Mike Richart.

Along with annexing the property to make it in Galion, the slope at Powers needs some work.

“The main thing at Powers is the slope. We’re going to have to do something to soften that slope,” O’Leary spoke.

Laws & Ordinances, Zoning & Permits Committee meets on the first Tuesday of every month.

A look upon the water at Powers Reservoir. Powers soon could be a part of the City of Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4823.jpg A look upon the water at Powers Reservoir. Powers soon could be a part of the City of Galion. Brandon Little | Galion Inquirer