Two vehicle fatal crash in Crawford County

BUCYRUS- The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 96 at the intersection of McIntyre Road in Sandusky Township.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., Michael Ramon Sanders, age 35, of Willard, Ohio was driving a Green Kawasaki Ninja 250. While traveling north on State Route 96, he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a Black 2006 Honda Civic. The Honda Civic was traveling south on State Route 96 from the east around the curve. The Honda Civic was driven by Melissa K. Byerly age 40, of Shelby, Ohio.

Sanders was transported from the scene to Bucyrus Community Hospital then to Grady Memorial Hospital Delaware where he succumbed to his injuries. Byerly sustained minor injuries as well as two of her three passengers.

Sanders was not wearing a helmet.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Liberty Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_web1_Ohio-Highway-Patrol-logo.jpg