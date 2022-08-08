Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Angel R. Burgos, Fremont Post commander, presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Justin is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Burgos said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.” Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Trooper Morris and Justin C. Damschroder. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_Trooper-Morris-Mr.-Damschroder.jpg Trooper Morris and Justin C. Damschroder. Submitted