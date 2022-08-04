Galion swears in two police officers

GALION — The City of Galion held a city council meeting last week in which multiple city employees were sworn into new roles.

Officers Collin Fox and Zachary Gregory are set to be two of Galion’s newest police officers.

“Zach had worked previously for Crestline and he (Collin) grew up here,” said Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary.

Chaplain Hunter Hickman was sworn in as well. The last chaplain for the city, Ash Welsh, had recently retired leaving a vacancy.

“It’s nice to have Hunter to jump in and fill that capacity. It’s one of those positions that you don’t need them until you really need them,” O’Leary spoke.

The new city employees had a chance to be sworn in and take pictures with family, as it was their first public appearance for the city.

Continuing on, there were also city businesses that had applied for a liquor permit. South Market Beverage Center applied for a liquor permit under new ownership. The new ownership is under Market Drive They Inc. The permit is set to just go as a transfer.

Buckeye Tacos also applied for a liquor permit, for the building on Portland Way South/State Route 61 that has a Mi Cerrito signage in the front. Buckeye Tacos is from Huron County, so it is a TREX liquor permit.

The next regular Galion City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 9 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at 301 Harding Way East, Second Floor.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_IMG_2420-1.jpg Submitted