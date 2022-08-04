Galion accepting forms to install engraved bricks at Park Square

GALION- The City of Galion is accepting forms to install additional engraved bricks at Park Square. The plaza is currently undergoing reconstruction, including new concrete and landscaping features. All existing engraved bricks will be reinstalled but there is space to add more.

You can get a brick engraved with your name, your family name, a memorial, or your business/organization. Order forms are available at www.galion.city.

Bricks are available in two sizes: 8 inches by 4 inches for $50, or 8 inches by 8 inches for $100. Space is limited so orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Please mail or drop off the order form and check to the Mayor’s Office, 301 Harding Way East, Galion, Ohio 44833. Submission deadline is August 31, 2022.

