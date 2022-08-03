GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 25
A parent reported their son was missing on Grove Avenue.
A person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Harding Way East.
There was a report made of kids hitting each other on Libby Lane.
There was a report made of a juvenile shooting people with a BB gun on Grove Avenue.
July 26
A parent requested to talk to an officer about a neighbor’s kids always hitting their kid. This took place on South Pierce Street.
A female reported that her husband’s car was stolen. According to the report, a friend used it and left it in Mansfield.
July 27
A male was cited for driving under suspension on East Church Street.
There was a non-injury accident reported on Harding Way West.
July 29
A vehicle hit a pole on Grove Avenue and left the scene, according to the report.
A male and female were fighting at Owl’s Club Nest, both were given a disorderly conduct warning.
There was a report made of flattened tires and windows busted on First Avenue.
July 30
A male and female were given a warning for disorderly conduct on North Columbus Street.
Officers reported to Heise Park where juveniles were throwing rocks, according to a caller.
July 31
Three people were given a disorderly conduct warning on North Market Street.
A male was arrested on a warrant on Libby Lane.
A female was trespassed from a property on East Payne Avenue.
Aug. 1
A female was cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.
A male ws cited for speeding on Edgewood Drive.
There was a syringe found on South Street. The item was collected for disposal.
