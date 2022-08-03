GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 25

A parent reported their son was missing on Grove Avenue.

A person was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Harding Way East.

There was a report made of kids hitting each other on Libby Lane.

There was a report made of a juvenile shooting people with a BB gun on Grove Avenue.

July 26

A parent requested to talk to an officer about a neighbor’s kids always hitting their kid. This took place on South Pierce Street.

A female reported that her husband’s car was stolen. According to the report, a friend used it and left it in Mansfield.

July 27

A male was cited for driving under suspension on East Church Street.

There was a non-injury accident reported on Harding Way West.

July 29

A vehicle hit a pole on Grove Avenue and left the scene, according to the report.

A male and female were fighting at Owl’s Club Nest, both were given a disorderly conduct warning.

There was a report made of flattened tires and windows busted on First Avenue.

July 30

A male and female were given a warning for disorderly conduct on North Columbus Street.

Officers reported to Heise Park where juveniles were throwing rocks, according to a caller.

July 31

Three people were given a disorderly conduct warning on North Market Street.

A male was arrested on a warrant on Libby Lane.

A female was trespassed from a property on East Payne Avenue.

Aug. 1

A female was cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.

A male ws cited for speeding on Edgewood Drive.

There was a syringe found on South Street. The item was collected for disposal.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14.jpg

Staff report

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.