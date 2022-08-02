Bucyrus man arrested for possession of child porn

On Aug. 2, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office concluded a child pornography investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at 4899 Holmes Center Rpad Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

Arrested was Ronald Edward Dyer, Age 72 who resides at the address. Ronald was the target of the investigation. Deputies seized multiple electronic devices from the residence.

Criminal charges are pending against Mr. Dyer for Possession of Child Pornography. Mr. Dyer is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kent and Detective Winkelman encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_27C8B1EB-0C17-4E3C-85E4-FCA1CCF7187D_ne202282143527145.jpeg