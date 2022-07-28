Graffiti, painting discussed at Parks’ meeting

GALION- The Parks and Recreation Committee met on July 13 and discussed multiple topics within including graffiti issues and potential painting at Heise Park.

Painting at Heise Park was discussed, as some areas need to be updated. One of those areas is seating within the park.

“If you’re familiar with the picnic tables at Heise Park it’s like a mesh, or rubberized (material). We’re looking at a plan to replace those existing ones,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary. “I made a judgment that painting them again is really not worth it.”

In the past there has been volunteer help from the high school, but that may not be the case this year.

“In our experience of young people being paid to paint, it has not been a real good experience,” said O’Leary.

Recently city workers and volunteers have been doing some of the work, but the graffiti issues may have slowed the process down.

“In light of what happened with the graffiti, that might have gotten side tracked. We had to get that repaired,” committee member Melissa Frank said.

Graffiti was tattooed on multiple things at Heise Park, covering areas from the playground to small buildings.

“We got cameras. We’ve got to make sure people who are responsible for keeping an eye on them … that is a priority,” O’Leary spoke.

To help counter the graffiti that took place at Heise Park, the point of emphasis was on more cameras. Cameras will be added as they can be used.

The Park’s Comittee met on July 13 to discuss vandalism at the parks, as well as painting that needs to be done. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4533.jpg The Park’s Comittee met on July 13 to discuss vandalism at the parks, as well as painting that needs to be done. Galion Inquirer file photo