Dorothy L. Heiser, 91, of Galion passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St. Galion, Ohio with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.