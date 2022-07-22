Ontario recovers handguns, large amount of drugs

ONTARIO — On July 19, 2022 officers were dispatched to a call in a local shopping district. Officers contacted two male suspects, and after a short foot pursuit recovered two loaded handguns and a large amount of suspected drugs. Attached is a photo of the drug seizure and guns located on the males. The Ontario Police Dept. is sending this notification as a public safety warning that in the seizure was located suspected ecstasy that is made to appear to be lucky charm marshmallows. If anyone has any additional information please contact the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Department. Attached also is a photo of the suspect vehicle which had several bullet holes in it. Anyone that has any information in regards to additional criminal activity involving this vehicle is encouraged to call the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Dept. as well

