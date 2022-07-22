Posted on by

Gallery: Thursday at the Crawford Co. Fair

,

By Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest

photo

BUCYRUS — Here are photos from the Crawford County Fair on Wednesday and Thursday. All photos were taken by Don Tudor.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0117.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0122.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0160.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0168.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0195.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0212.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0224.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0238.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0248.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0276.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0296.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0013.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0025.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0045.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0063.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0094.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0107.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0233.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0256.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0015.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072022j-County-Fair_0094.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0113.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0128.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0136.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0143.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0161.jpg

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_b-072122j-County-Fair_0222.jpg

By Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest