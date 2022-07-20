Galion PD executes drug search warrant

GALION- On July 19, 2022, the Galion Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and METRICH, executed a drug-related search warrant at 111.5 West Atwood Street in Galion. The search warrant was the result of a multi-week investigation by the FBI and Galion Police. The FBI had developed credible information that 28-year-old Katie Sherman was in possession of a large amount of Methamphetamine and Marijuana at that residence. During the search of the residence, Katie Sherman was found inside and arrested without incident.

Officers searching the residence found two vacuum-sealed bags: one containing approximately 184 grams of suspected Methamphetamine (yellow packaging), and the other containing approximately 138 grams of Marijuana (black packaging). Also found during the search were pipes, used needles, scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia. Katie Sherman was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center and held on a felony drug possession charge.

“The success of this investigation directly reflects the collaborative efforts that our Federal and local task force partners bring to the table.” – Chief Marc Rodriguez.

The report will be sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of formal charges. This incident remains under investigation.

