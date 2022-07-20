Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event July 26

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, July 26.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on July 26. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here – https://bit.ly/SH-FB_July26. Registration is not required but highly recommended.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

· Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded.

· Please remain in your vehicle.

· Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.

· Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area.

· Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items.

· Two households per vehicle.

Families with questions can call (440) 960-2265. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of NorthCentral Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.