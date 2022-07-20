GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 12
A male was arrested on Harding Way East on a probation violation.
A female was cited after a non-injury accident on West Church Street.
There was a report made of a possible break-in on Park Avenue.
A lawn mower was reported to be on fire on Harding Way East.
A male and female were given a warning for disorderly conduct on South Market Street.
July 13
Galion Police picked up a subject on a charge of domestic violence for Bucyrus Police. This took place on Brookside Avenue.
A report was made of a missing/runaway juvenile on Harding Way East. The grandparent said the juvenile took off from the side porch of the home.
July 14
Information was taken for a report after a man walked into a lobby on Allen Street saying he was beaten.
A man hit Droop Dogs Drive Thru with a car. No one was injured in this incident.
There was a male trespassed from a property on South Street. According to the report, he was attempting to take something from a porch.
There was a male arrested on a felony warrant on South Boston Street.
July 15
A male was cited for failure to yield right of way on South Street.
A report had it that a female stole a phone on South Boston Street.
There was a shed break in on South Boston Street. Information was gathered for a report.
A male was arrested for a OVI on Harding Way West, according to a report.
July 16
There was a report of stolen property on Hensley Avenue.
A verbal warning was given for littering on Portland Way South.
July 17
There was a DOA on Mardo Lane.
A report of fraud was made on South Market Street.
July 18
A domestic dispute between two females was reported on Fellow Street.
On South Columbus Street there was a report made of a stolen bicycle.
A male was cited for driving without a license on Center Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.