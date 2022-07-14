CCSO executes narcotic search warrant in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — On July 14, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 624 S. Walnut St Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a several month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Specials Unit and the Bucyrus Police Department.

Arrested was Matthew Sharp, age 35, John E. Taylo, age 33, Char-Lynn Leonhart, age 19, Amber N. Walker, age 34. Matthew Sharp and John E. Taylor were the target of the investigation. Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, Fentanyl, fake currency, prescription medication, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Sharp had active warrants out of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamines.

John Taylor was arrested for a felony probation violation and has pending charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamines.

Char-Lynn Leonhart has pending charges for Permitting Drug Abuse.

All four of the individuals are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com