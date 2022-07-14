Galion Safety Council resumes in-person meetings

GALION- In-person Safety Council meetings are back starting July 2022 and we can’t wait to see you!

After a hiatus of over two years, Galion Safety Council (GCS) is pleased to announce that in-person meetings will resume in July. FY23 meetings will be held on the third Thursday of every month, from 8:00 to 9:30 am at the Real Life Naz Church, located at 777 Fairview Ave in Galion.

On Thursday, July 21, GCS will be hosting the program “Heat Stress,” on how to keep workers safe in rising heat conditions. The presenter is Marissa Scott, an Industrial Hygiene Consultant for Safex, who obtained her Master of Science in Occupational Health and GSP from the University of Toledo. Scott is also a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH).

Miranda Jones, GCS Manager, says, “Thousands of Ohio employers benefit from the education, resource sharing, and premium savings which result from actively participating in their local safety council monthly meetings. And you can join them!”

Membership in GCS is free. Eligible employers receive a 2% Safety Council rebate on workers’ compensation premiums. All members learn techniques for increasing safety, health, and wellness in the workplace, and find resources and strategies to assist in accident prevention and risk management. Members may also network and share best practices with fellow employers in our community.

New this year: no semi-annual reports, no CEO requirement, and no cost!

Jones explains, “In consideration of rising costs, we moved the meeting to a breakfast meeting and will provide a light continental breakfast.” Jones notes that free coffee and breakfast foods will be available from 8:00 – 8:30 am, and the speaker will start the program promptly at 8:30 am.

Reservations for the July meeting are required by the end of the day Monday, July 18, and may be placed by calling 419-468-7737 or emailing [email protected] More information and enrollment forms are available at www.galionsafetycouncil.com