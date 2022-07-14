City of Galion holds monthly Utilities Committee Meeting

GALION — The Galion City Council held a Utilities Committee meeting last Wednesday. This meeting went over multiple things including the fiber optic ring, SCADA System, 69 KV line — as well as a solid waste management plan.

In this meeting, there was a fiber optic ring update given. The city spent money on repairs to the ring and will continue to assess matters.

“Now we’re $80,000 into it and it starts to become something to discuss,” said Mayor Tom O’Leary.

“What I am suggesting is the upgrading of our system, for our own purposes.”

The Fiber Optic Ring was originally thought to help businesses and such with the loss of power for example, according to Mike Richart.

“The idea was that they could hook up to that (optic ring), and if you would have an outage you would never be down,” Richart said.

The SCADA System was discussed, which allows utilities to be pinpointed, as well as remotely fix some problems. This system is partially implemented in the water system.

“About three years ago we had a situation where one of our lift stations stopped working. When there was a power outage you had to go out physically and see. It was surcharging in a way that was a real bummer,” O’Leary said.

The SCADA System along with the Fiber Optic Ring would make things simpler, as well as save costs.

“Those folks who are counting on overtime will hate this. I think this will help us manage that (cost),” said the mayor.

Another issue was replacing electrical lines or substations. Originally, one substation was out near Heise Park, which was on the edge of town. Over the years Galion has grown, and that is no longer on the edge of town.

“You would probably move it out toward the Industrial Park,” O’Leary pointed out.

The other substation is near Railroad Street. Like the Fiber Optic Ring and SCADA System, the 69KV Line will be further discussed.

The next Utilities Committee Meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Fiber optic ring update discussed