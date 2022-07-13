Three arrested during drug search in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS- On July 12, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 311 Pleasant Hill Dr Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a several month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Washington Police Department and the Bucyrus Police Department.

Arrested was Deborah S. McFarland, age 67, Olivia Stockmaster age 27 and Daniel Auck age 60. Deborah McFarland was the target of the investigation. Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, currency, prescription medication, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges are pending against Deborah McFarland for permitting drug abuse, trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of methamphetamines.

Criminal charges are pending against Olivia Stockmaster for possession of methamphetamines.

Daniel Auck was later released pending possible charges.

Deborah and Oliva are currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center and reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges.

This case is still being investigated by the Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com

