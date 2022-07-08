Galion conducts search warrant for drugs

GALION — On June 7, 2022, after an extensive drug investigation, the Galion Police Department – Special Investigations Unit, obtained a search warrant for 318 Sherman Street in Galion. The search warrant was executed by members of the Galion Police Department, the Crestline Police Department, and the METRICH Drug Task Force.

While conducting the search of the residence, officers seized approximately 22 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, several types of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

This incident remains under investigation. The case will be sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of formal charges against the persons involved.

“The Galion Police Department, in partnership with our citizens, and in collaboration with our area law enforcement partners, remains committed to disrupting the drug trafficking culture and apprehending those who choose to take part in supplying drugs to our communities.”