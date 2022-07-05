Community Foundation for Crawford County assists local nonprofits

BUCYRUS — Starting Tuesday, July 26 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, July 27 at 8 p.m., The Community Foundation for Crawford County will kick off #CrawfordForGood, an effort to assist local nonprofits in raising money for operational and other expenses.

For this two-day online fundraising event, the Foundation will provide the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit can register and use the site for free. In addition, the Foundation will be matching donations raised online on a pro-rated basis from a pool of $10,000 being offered by the combined generosity of the Board of Trustees, Park National Bank and Wurm’s Woodworking Company.

Any nonprofit organization located in Crawford County that would like to participate in #CrawfordForGood must register at the Foundation’s website, www.cfcrawford.org, by Friday, July 22.

As usual, the Foundation will be using the NetworkForGood platform, where individuals are encouraged to create their own fundraising page to advocate and raise money on behalf of one of the participating organizations. Creating a fundraising page can be done in less than five minutes and can be easily shared to social media, emailed and/or texted during the days of the event.

The platform website is already available for those ready to build their fundraising pages and can be found at www.cfcrawford.networkforgood.com.

“This is the 3rd year the Foundation has facilitated a fundraiser on behalf of the nonprofits in Crawford County who register to participate with us,” explained Lisa Workman, the Foundation’s President. The Foundation will not be keeping any of the money raised – it is all going back out directly into the hands of the nonprofits that raise it.”

The Foundation’s mission is to support collaborative, impactful and philanthropic leadership that provides quality and lasting investments in our community, now and for generations to come.

