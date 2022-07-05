Summer Crisis Program underway in Crawford, Marion, and Morrow County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.

The program runs until September 30, 2022.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Ohio Heartland Community Action/Crawford, Marion and Morrow Counties. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 419-718-0047.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

· Copies of their most recent energy bills;

· A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

· Proof of disability (if applicable);

· Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties with programs.

If you need assistance applying for programs such as HEAP, Medicare, Medicaid, Extra Help or other programs please contact their office at 419-524-4144 or 800-860-5799.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Also, Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP) who meet the above criteria may be eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact the Ohio Heartland Community Action at 419-718-0047. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.