Fireworks rescheduled in Galion

GALION — Galion’s community fireworks display has been RESCHEDULED for Monday, July 4, at dusk. This change is due to a medical emergency involving the licensed staff for the fireworks exhibitor.

The City of Galion apologizes for this sudden change and encourages residents to go to Heise Park on Friday, Saturday and Monday to enjoy the Pickle Run Festival.

“I credit the safety-service director for being able to come up with an alternative that is workable for the festival and the community in general,” Mayor Tom O’Leary said.

“We were sad to hear of the medical emergency of the fireworks staff,” said Festival Director Sarah Capretta. “We will continue with all planned activities on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Our food vendors will also be open Monday evening from 6-11, as an additional day for the festival.”

Check the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page for all other event updates.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_Fireworks.jpg