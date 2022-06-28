Pickle Run Fireworks launch July 2

GALION — Galion’s annual Pickle Run, slated for July 1-2 at Heise Park, offers two days of fun activities. The weekend culiminates with fireworks at dusk Saturday, July 2. Admission is free.

A new game called GellyBall will debut Friday evening, with children ages 5-13 enjoying a free-play version with gel-filled balls similar to paint ball. Glow in the dark capture flag will take place from 9-11 p.m., for those ages 13 and up.

Games and inflatables will also be set up Friday from 5 p.m. to dusk, with a variety of food vendors. Weather permitting, the Heise Park pool, will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

A popular family-friendly movie on a 20-foot screen is set to close out the festival’s first day.

Saturday’s activities include a craft show, car and cycle show, games, and live bands throughout. The Galion History Center will offer tours of their 200-year-old log cabin in the park in the early afternoon.

The cornhole tournament is returning this year, too. Saturday’s celebration will also include a parade at 1 p.m., a cake walk from 2 to 8 p.m., and eating contests.

The Galion High School Alumni Softball Game begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, sand volleyball, and basketball are also on tap.

The Crazy Gringos, 7-9 p.m., and Galion Community Band 5-6:30 p.m., will entertain spectators throughout the evening.

And on Sunday, July 3, a Disk Golf Tournament will be held at Amick’s Reservoir beginning 8 a.m.

Visit the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page for the full schedule and for any schedule changes.

Heise Park is located at 5 Heise Park Lane, Galion.

