Sheriff’s office responds to rollover accident

BUCYRUS — On Friday, June 24 at 4:19 p.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called in regards to a one vehicle roll over injury crash with entrapment on Lincoln Highway just East of Oak Drove.

Members of the Whetstone Volunteer Fire Department and Life First Ambulance Service were dispatched along with Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office. Upon deputies’ arrival they discovered a white 2015 Buick Encore off the North of Lincoln Highway with severe damage to it’s front right side and right rear side on it’s passenger side off the north side of the roadway.

The driver, later identified as thirty-year-old Jeramiah L. Johnson from Bucyrus, Ohio had to be removed from the Buick by the jaws of life and he was transported to the Bucyrus Community Hospital and later flown the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio for his injuries.

The roadway was shut down for a brief period of time and Lohr’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene and the crash is still under investigation.

