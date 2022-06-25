GALION — The following statement was released on the City of Galion Facebook page. A response to a request for an official report was not received. This statement has been confirmed as posted by the city.

This is an update regarding the graffiti throughout play areas in Heise Park. The Galion Police Department interviewed four juveniles on June 22 and charges are being sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Footage from the security cameras in the park, as well as tips from citizens, aided in confirming the identities of the suspects. The cameras were installed at the park last year and the city has earmarked Freese Foundation funding to install additional cameras throughout park properties.

If you see damage or vandalism in the parks please report it to the Galion Police Department immediately by calling 419-468-9111.

The Galion Service Department has removed the most offensive and vulgar language/images, and continues to clean up remaining graffiti. While we appreciate the efforts of citizens to help clean the spray paint, the city requests that interested volunteers contact us at 419-468-1857, option 1, to coordinate efforts.

The City of Galion thanks the GPD for quickly identifying the culprits, and the Service Department for their cleanup work.