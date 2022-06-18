Veterans honored on Galion banners

GALION — In the May 27 issue, the Galion Inquirer published a list of military banners displayed in Heise Park and along Harding Way East and West. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 243, in charge of the Military Banners this year, did an impressive job of organizing the project and sharing the names of those honored and the location of their banners. Regretably a number of the veterans names were left out of the publication. They are included here.

Take a stroll and admire all the banners honoring the brave men and women who served in the military for our country.

Harding Way West @ Gill Street – South Side

Facing West: Thomas Gray, H.L. Foust, George E. Edwards, Lt.Col. Don Trumpler, Larry E. Quay, Jim Leapley, James Frank Stumpf, James A. Shank, Don Turrill, Clark Swalley

Facing East: Robert Poth, Del Ehrman, James E. Kriegel, Larry A. Kemp, Jeffrey Hull, Ren Sentieri, Charlie Clark, Cpl. Richard E. Blaney, Donald G. Braden, Anthony B. Rowland

Harding Way East @ Public Square – South Side

Facing West: James N. Waller, Walter F. Williams, Tony Stall, Milo (Mike) Sipes, Lloyd Cook, Lawrence Palmer, Andrew Utter, C.O. Miller, Edgar Koehl III, Andrew D. Finnegan

Facing East: Richard (Dick) Shockley, Levi (Bill) Rinehart, Donald Rinehart, Sgt. Jack B. Vanderkooi, John Diosi, William Triesch, Melvin Cain, SFC James W. Toland, Paul Cronenwett, Gerald Haught

Harding Way East @ Train Tracks – South Side

Facing West: Edwin L. Smith, Ernest Schwartz, Lester Diskosky, LeRoy Beaulieu, William Sturgill, Thomas Finnegan, Clint R. Moneysmith, Gerald W. Sturgill, Harold V. Price, Chester J. West, Clarence Young, Jim Haas

Facing East: Leonard A. Ness, Scott M. Gates, Chris M. Finnegan, Steve Francisco, Everett Ray Dysinger, Woodrow Blum, James B. Essex, Leslie Bodkins, Larry Kelly, Leonard L. Varnes, James Stroup, William Russell Campbell

The Auxiliary’s efforts were facilitated by Tanesha Pickering from the Galion Historical Society, Craig Alguire and Leesa from Photorama, Jerry Pangborn from the Galion Line Dept.

There are a total of 197 banners on display between the Heise Park and Harding Way East and West; from Gill Avenue to East Street. When you drive you will be unable to catch them all, so here is a

list of them all.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_FlagStars.jpg