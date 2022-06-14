Charlie: Pet of the Week

BUCYRUS — Charlie came to the Humane Society of Crawford County as an owner surrender in the middle of April due to no fault of his own. He is such a friendly guy who would love to be petted all day long. He’s approximately 4 years old and is already neutered. With an approved application he could potentially go home with you the same day!

If you think he would be a good addition to your family, we’d love for you to stop in at 3590 State Route 98 in Bucyrus, Ohio to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 if you have any questions.

The Humane Society will also be at Third Friday on June 17. Visit their website: www.crawfordhumane.com