GALION POLICE REPORTS

June 10

A man reported that items were stolen off his porch on Pershing Avenue. Items included a bike, a report was made.

An individual reported they were driving and struck a rock. A report was made for the non-injury accident on Eighth Avenue.

A person called and reported their neighbor was threatening to shoot their dogs on Wine Street. Officers took a report of the incident.

According to a report, two females beat up a clerk at East Side Carry Out.

June 11

A report was made for a theft from a motor vehicle. The person reported that cash was stolen from their vehicle at the Galion Public Library.

A non-injury accident was reported on East Street.

June 12

There was a domestic dispute reported on South Market Street. Individuals advised it was verbal, both were given disorderly conducts warnings.

A caller reported a fight being recorded near Heise Park. Upon arrival the kids advised they were just playing.

A man made a report that he was not paid the proper amount for a ride he had given to Bucyrus from Lutz Court.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

