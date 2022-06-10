Foundation opens 100th Fund

BUCYRUS – The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently signed their 100th fund, thanks to the passion of the Chuck Stone Family. “We’ve been hovering at just under 100 funds since last year,” explained Lisa Workman, Foundation President.” Then the family of Chuck Stone approached me about starting a special fund to memorialize Chuck in a positive way, and the Stoney Kindness Fund became our 100th fund.”

The Foundation’s 100 funds include 36 scholarship funds, six school funds, and 58 funds that benefit charitable organizations, with some even offering a social impact. The Stoney Kindness Fund is a social impact fund with the goal of providing assistance to students in the Bucyrus School District who face similar challenges that the fund’s namesake experienced growing up in Bucyrus. Bucyrus school personnel will administer and track the gifts each year. Chuck’s family felt he would have preferred a fund with this scope rather than a traditional scholarship fund.

“In 2014 we had 53 funds,” added Workman. “To see this kind of growth and compassion from the community has been amazing, humbling and rewarding, all at once. We are honored that so many community members have trusted us to manage funds for them, and with most of our funds being endowed, the good they do will go on into perpetuity.

Established in 1984, the Foundation’s vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

