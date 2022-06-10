Avita warns of employment scams

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – Avita Health System has received reports of scammers reaching out to individuals on LinkedIn to conduct job interviews and offer employment. These scammers are posing as actual Avita employees in an attempt to collect personal information.

Avita warns the community not to respond to emails from “avitahealth.careers.” Emails from Avita employees will come from “avitahs.org.” In addition, Avita does not ask for personal information via email. Avita uses encrypted sites, such as DocuSign and ADP.

Employment scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov