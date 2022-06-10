Volunteer with the American Red Cross

UNDATED — Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross. From helping people displaced by disasters, providing care and comfort to U.S. service members and veterans, and supporting area blood drive operations, volunteers make the Red Cross mission possible in these and many other ways.

Join the Red Cross for an opportunity to learn how you can be a part of the solution to some extraordinary challenges. Refreshments will be provided.

There are multiple locations where you will be able to learn more:

Thursday June 9 from noon until 2 p.m. visit the Marion American Red Cross Office, which is located at 1849 Summerset Drive.

Saturday, June 18, a Virtual Sesson will be held from 10-11 a.m. Details will be provided after registration.

To register for any events you can call (614) 395-3924.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_thumbnail_IMG_3531.jpg