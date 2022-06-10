Civil War veteran daughters prepare for convention

GALION — The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tent 91 Galion, met for its regular meeting Tuesday, June 7 at the home of Melanie Baker. The meeting was conducted by President Cathy Brown.

Relief report included: 53 flowers for deceased, 22 personal visits, 58 cheer cars sent and 566 volunteer hours served.

Final details were confirmed for the upcoming Ohio Department Convention, June 17-18, 2022, in Galion, Ohio. Looking forward to hosting the convention.

Two of the state charities are Pilot Dogs and VAVS. The Tent donated $100.00 to each of these charities.

It was reported that members Marilyn Sipes, Cathy Brown and Judy Sanders attended Memorial Day Services at Johnsville, Galion and Iberia.

For the “Good of the Order,” poem titled “Thank You” was read from a local newspaper. The article reminded us to all remember to thank our veterans.

Mystery gift was won by Cathy Brown. Refreshments were served by Melanie Baker. Social time enjoyed by all. Next meeting will be held July 5 at the home of Judy Sanders, with Cathy Brown serving as hostess

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_web1_DUVCW-LOGO.jpg