Looking Back

BELLVILLE — Newspapers once posted the smallest of news items. Following is an excerpt from the Bellville Independent, April 20, 1888.

“S.B. Donnel has just completed a fine new desk for Ye editors Sam has a large assortment of tools at his command and understands how to handle them.”

Samuel Brownwell Donnell (also spelled Donel or Donnel in other sources) was born Dec. 27, 1825 and died May 20, 1910 at the age of 84. He and his wife Harriet had four children.

According to his record on FindAGrave, he enlisted as a private in Co. E, 102nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, on 8 August 1862 at the age of 36. Appointed 2nd Lt. on 24 August 1862 and 1st Lt. on 23 April 1864. Mustered Out on 30 June 1865 at Nashville, Tennessee. Also served in Co. I, 16th Ohio Volunteer Infantry (3 Months).

