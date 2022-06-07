Low-income household water assistance available

MORROW COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30, 2022.To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039.Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

To be eligible for the LIHWAP program, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

•Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;

•A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for eachmember;

•Proof of U.S.citizenshipor legal residency for all household members;

•Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information about the Low-IncomeHousehold Water Assistance Program, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action at 740-387-1039 or contact your local EnergyAssistance provider, at (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

