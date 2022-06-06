Pioneer names student of the month, more student acheivements

SHELBY — Monday evening, Dalton Deel was a highlight of the May Board of Education meeting.

DEEL is enrolled in the Homeland Security program. He is a senior from Madison High School and is the son of Kassie and Nick Jacobus. Dalton is doing Early Job Placement at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department and after graduation plans to go attend the Police Academy and pursue a career in law enforcement. Deel has also earned the Quality Performance Award and the Work Ethic Award at Pioneer.

Deel explained to the board what a correction officer does on a daily basis, such as care, custody, feeding, and helping the inmates to understand the rules. Sheriff Hinton, of Morrow County told the board he is very happy with seniors who are interested in law enforcement coming to the Sheriff’s Department and working to help the students decide about their future and getting an on- job education about jails and inmates.

Commander Winbigler, instructor at Pioneer also was at the board meeting and praised the opportunity for the students to experience the law class and moving on to work at the Sheriff’s Department.

Deel stated the students learn a lot about different situations that happen at the Sheriff’s Office. One that came to his mind was when an inmate set off the fire alarm.

The other April Student of the month was Olivia Smith (Willard), who is enrolled in the Early Childhood program. She is a Junior. She works part time after school in the Pioneer child care and has already been hired at a Willard daycare for Early Job Placement her senior year. After graduation, Olivia plans to further her education at Ashland University. Her parents are Alice and John Smith from Willard.

Five students from Mr. Yohe’s Drone Technologies course recently passed their remote pilot exam and are now certified Drone Pilots! The students are: Wyatt Allen, a Junior in Engine Design (Lucas), Calixta Baker, a Senior in Industrial Electrical (Lexington), Collin Dingus, a Junior in IT Support (Crestview), Luke Donahue, a Senior in Engine Design (Shelby), and Christopher Kent, a Senior in Carpentry (Plymouth).

Lindi Meisse and the Early Childhood Education Lab placed 1st in the FACTS Grant for promoting traffic safety to families, students and the community. They earned GOLD in several competitions at the State FCCLA Conference. They received $2,500 to go toward their program.

Shelby Knipp, a Pioneer Performing Arts student from Crestline High School, opened the 2022 State FCCLA Conference in Columbus by singing our National Anthem.

Kris Bruce and her Crestline/Pioneer Students received Gold in the “Go for The Red” competition.

The Pioneer/Shelby Middle School students received the “FACTS Initiative” at the State FCCLA Competition led by Mrs. Gwen Schwemley.

The Pioneer/Shelby students led by Mrs. Kelly Jung received 1st place for the Financial Fitness National Program and Silver in the “Go for The Red” contest at the State FCCLA competition.

Eight Pioneer Bucyrus High School students attended the International Career and Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia from April 23-26th. Students competed in four different categories, putting their marketing and business knowledge, as well as their communication skills to the test. Ashley Davis and Kelsey Fackler teamed in the Travel & Tourism Marketing Team Event, while Gavin O’Connell and Eddie Dagher participated in the Buying and Operations Team Event. Braxton Lewis competed solo in the Quick Restaurant Marketing Series Event. Karys Boyd, Adacyn Rister and Chris

Neale represented BHS school store, The Red Zone, in the school-based operations Retail Event, presenting a yearly business plan to professionals and attending a seminar generating ideas for future improvements.

Students from the Meat and Animal program competed at the State Meat Evaluation Contest last Saturday. The team finished 3rd out of 24 teams in the state and individuals finished as follows: Alex Morehead (Ontario)-8th, Clayton Yost (Galion)-11th, Kayli Combs (Plymouth)-18th, Riley Grauer (Northmor)-22nd, Isabel Alt (Lucas)-25th and Owen Compton (Crestview)-33rd.

The following students have earned their Registered Dental Assistant Certifications: Ashleigh Atkeson, RDA (Mansfield), Samantha Cole RDA (Galion), Hailey Eldridge RDA (Shelby), Colton Harper RDA (Ashland), Hannah Ireton RDA (Bucyrus), Alyssa Markley RDA (Madison), Siclai Portuguez RDA (Willard), Claire Skoog RDA (Lexington), and Alexis Thayer RDA (Madison).

The Top 10 winners in the 2022 SkillsUSA Ohio Championships, held on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Top-10 winners are as follows:

Public Speaking-Kamryn Gill (Lexington), Jr. Performing Arts, 5th in the Automated Manufacturing contest was the team of Chase Easterday (Wynford), Sr. Precision Machine Technologies, Wesley Madison (South Central), Jr. Precision Machine Technologies, and Jackson Kurtzman (Shelby), Jr. Engineering Design Technologies.

5th in the Criminal Justice contest, Brent Douglas (Crestview), Sr. Criminal Justice. Earning Bronze medals, Ricardo Gomez Santos (Willard), Jr. Construction Level One, Rodney Rike (Colonel Crawford), Jr. Engineering Design Technology.

Earning Silver medals, Graham Geissman (Buckeye Central), Sr. Masonry, Payton Sturtz, (Lucas), Sr. Precision Machining Technologies.

Earning Gold medals in the Crime Scene Investigation contest, Amadia Aguire (Shelby), Sr. Criminal Justice, Rehgan Henry (Madison), Sr. Criminal Justice, Summer Kennard (Willard), Sr. Criminal Justice. Aguirre, Henry and Kennard will advance to the National SkillsUSA Championships and travel to Atlanta.

Donations accepted as follows: Domino’s Pizza, Willard; generous donation of $160 worth of pizza’s for lunches for students working during the Community Service Day in the Willard area. Flower Cart Florist, Galion; generous donation of $300 worth of pizzas for lunches for students working during the Community Service Day in Galion area. Hale’s Harley Davidson, Lee & Brittany Hale, generous donation of miscellaneous items for Military/Student Appreciation with a value of $375; Mechanics Bank, Mansfield, a generous donation of $500 to be used for the purchase and printing of the Community Service- day t-shirts for Pioneer staff and students; and a donation from Dawn Wright-Smith; Blackbaud Giving Fund, Charleston, S.C. $60. To be deposited in the Alumni Endowment fund and used for annual student scholarships.

The board approved Kevin Vargas as bus driver, and accepted retirement resignation from Janet Keffalas, part-time cafeteria/banquet worker. Approved employment of summer Custodial workers for Summer 2022. Accepted resignation of Dawn Roberts as Adult Education Nurse Aide Program Coordinator and Phlebotomy Instructor.

Approved clinical agreement between PCTC Adult Education and Richland County Board of Development Disabilities.

Linda Schumacher, Treasurer, reported the Rover Pipe Line still has not been settled in court, making it hard to predict the 5-year forecast. The effects of the pandemic and current economy leaves a lot of possible adjustments. Jefferson Health Plan has worked with PCTC for decent rate for next year. Adult Summer Classes are being planned.

Clay Frye, Director of Operations reported Senior Moments ceremonies were held on Friday, May 6th. Approximately 245 students were honored in each ceremony. Guest speakers were Mr. Doug Theaker, Pioneer Board of Education President and Ken Chang, 2022 Byron H. Carmean award winner-both speakers did a fantastic job. Pioneer Color Guard and Performing Arts students participated in the Presentation of Colors and sing the Star- Spangled Banner.

With support of local military recruitment offices, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Hale’s Harley Davidon, Pioneer held the Student and Military Appreciation Day on Friday, May 13th.

Pioneer Board of Education meets the 3rd Monday of each month at 7 pm in the Community Room.

