CRESTLINE — The Crawford Park District and Colonel Crawford’s Company Living History Days continue Sunday.

Visitors can step back into colonial times with scheduled presentations and reenactments. There will also be kids games, tomahawk throwing, fur trade demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, and more.

This a family event. Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park is located at 2401 State Route 598.

Sunday, June 5 Schedule

10 a.m. Event opens

10 a.m. Shequonur, Native Storyteller

11 a.m. Capture of Colonel Crawford

1 p.m. The Hair Buyer

2 p.m. “Do Not Forget the Ladies”

3 p.m. Capture of Colonel Crawford

4 pm Event closes to the public

For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/06/web1_Living-History-2-.jpg