CRESTLINE — Crestline School District congratulates teachers and staff members on their recent retirements. The final day of the 2021-22 school year last Friday was also the last day of several long careers.

After beginning her time in public education with a stint in Shelby, Tami Smith worked the final 30 years in the classroom at Crestline. She taught anywhere from kindergarten to 4th grade, ending with kindergarten.

The Shelby native had a straightforward reason for getting involved in teaching more than three decades ago.

“I love working with little kids,” Smith said. “And I loved all the people I worked with and got along with the administration. They were very receptive to let me move to different grades, and for that, I am always thankful.”

In retirement, Smith and her husband, John, hope to travel across America. Smith explained that her parents took her to all 50 states as a child, and she wants to do the same for her husband.

The couple also looks forward to time with their three sons and six grandchildren, all of whom live in Ohio. Smith also likes to read, garden, walk, and ride her bicycles.

Other Crestline teachers and employees marking the end of long schooling careers this month include Deb Armstrong, Valerie Ball, Principal Kevin Fourman, Penny Miller, and Denise Swanger.

