GALION — The Heise Park Swimming Pool will open for the season on Monday, June 6. This is two days later than originally announced due to unexpected maintenance needs at the pool, as well as low temperatures in the weekend forecast.

Pool hours are:Monday – Friday, 1-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

Daily admission rates are the same as last season: $1 for children under 6; $3 for children 6-17; $4 for adults 18-54; $3 for adults 55 and older; $1 for non-swimming adults accompanying a child

Season passes are also available at the same rates as last season. They are available at the Galion YMCA.