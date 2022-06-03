Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]
Laws, Ordinance, Zoning, Permits committee meets June 7
Galion city council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
Parks committee meets June 8
Galion city council Parks Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at East Park. It is located one block south of Harding Way East via Third Ave., 1201 East Walnut Street.
Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges committee meets June 9
Galion city council streets committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.
City Council meets June 14
Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.
