Crawford Park District summer schedule

Mothing ‘til Midnight

June (date to be announced) 9:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Call the Crawford Park District to the list for a pop-up program on Midnight Mothing! Ohio is home to thousands of species of beautiful moths, most of which are nocturnal. Special lights will be used to attract them to a mothing sheet, so stop in any time after dark for an up-close look at them. There will even be opportunities to hold some of the bigger moths! Watch Facebook for updates on when this event will take place since we are aiming for a warm, windless night. If you’d like to be added to a contact list for this event, please call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Silhouette Hike

June Sunrise-Sunset All Parks

This summer be on the lookout for “animals” along the trails at all 6 of our parks. Snap a picture when you find each animal silhouette and send them to the Crawford Park District by email at [email protected] or via messenger. Once you have found all 6 animals, you will receive a button of your favorite animal silhouette. You will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket that includes a coupon for early camp registration/no wait for registration for your immediate family.

Each month the animals will make a move to a new spot in the park, giving you the opportunity to have your name entered into the drawing 3 times! There is an additional large silhouette that will be lurking about the different parks. If you capture a picture of the big “animal”, you will receive an additional button.

Silhouettes can be found starting June 1 at Lowe-Volk Park, Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, Unger Park, Heckert Nature Preserve, Sears Woods and Daughmer Savannah. Contact the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 for questions or more information. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Living History Days

Friday, June 3- Sunday, June 5 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District and Colonel Crawford’s Company to step back into colonial times at Living History Days! Along with scheduled presentations and reenactments, there will be kids games, tomahawk throwing, fur trade demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, and much more! You won’t want to miss this great family event. Food will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, June 3

8-10 p.m. Lantern Tour

Saturday, June 4, 2022

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony/Flag Raising

10 a.m. Shequonur, Native Storyteller

11 a.m. Capture of Colonel Crawford

12 p.m. Lunch break

1 p.m. The Hair Buyer

2 p.m. “Do Not Forget the Ladies”

3 p.m. Capture of Colonel Crawford

4 p.m. Event closes to the public

Sunday, June 5

10 a.m.Event opens with a repeat of the Saturday schedule. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Story Time

Tues, June 7, 14, 21, 28 10 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park. In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week’s book. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Crawford Park District will hold many events between the months of June and August. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_Image-2.jpg Crawford Park District will hold many events between the months of June and August.