Bucyrus man arrested for trafficking drugs

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 1023 Tiffin St. lot 36 in Bucyrus, Ohio

The target of the investigation Michael L. Fletcher, age 35, was home during the search warrant and was arrested for trafficking in drugs. Michael is currently being housed at the Crawford County Justice Center pending formal charges. Also arrested was Jennifer l. Williamson, age 33, who also resides at this residence. Williamson was released by detectives, pending charges.

Deputies seized suspected narcotics along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.

This case is still currently being investigated by Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at Metrich at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com

