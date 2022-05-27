Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Memorial Day May 30

Government Offices Closed, Crawford County Council on Aging Closed.

The Crawford Park District offices and Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. All of the parks of the Crawford Park District are open year round, sunrise to sunset.

Democratic Central Committe meets June 1

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. June 1 at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus.

Utilities committee meets June 1

Galion city council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Laws, Ordinance, Zoning, Permits committee meets June 7

Galion city council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Parks committee meets June 8

Galion city council Parks Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at East Park. It is located one block south of Harding Way East via Third Ave., 1201 East Walnut Street.

Streets, Alleys, Trees and Bridges committee meets June 9

Galion city council streets committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

City Council meets June 14

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

